PM+orders+renovation+of+roads+to+tourism+hotspots

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered the renovation of all roads that lead to areas of major attraction for local and foreign tourists.



The move is in accordance with the Saubhabyaye Dekma policy vision of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says the PM’s office.



The premier has said that tourism should be developed in the backdrop of Sri Lanka being commended as a country safe for tourists.



Renovating the roads to tourism hotspots will be carried out before the return of foreign tourists with the reopening of airports following the Covid-19 pandemic.