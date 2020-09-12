26+new+Covid-19+patients+found+yesterday

The local caseload of Covid-19 patients rose to 3,195 following the finding of 26 new cases yesterday (12).



Twenty two of them are arrivals from Qatar, while the others are arrivals from Kuwait, India and the UAE.



Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man who had fled the Periyakadu quarantine centre in Vavuniya was captured by the Army at the Southbar railway station.



It is believed he had fled after becoming panicked due to another person under quarantine being diagnosed as a Covid-19 patient.



Meanwhile, trials of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will resume after being paused due to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK.



On Tuesday, AstraZeneca said the studies were being paused while it investigated whether the adverse reaction was linked with the vaccine.



But yesterday (12), the university said it had been deemed safe to continue.



British Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the news that the trials would resume.