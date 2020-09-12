UNP+working+committee+meets+tomorrow

The UNP holds a working committee meeting at Sirikotha tomorrow (14), starting at 3.00 pm.



A successor to party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is likely to be chosen at the meeting after failure to reach agreement on several previous occasions.



Ruwan Wijewardena, Vajira Abeywardena and Karu Jayasuriya are being considered for the position, said a party spokesman.



Also, naming a person for the UNP’s sole national MP position will also be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting.