Couple remanded for selling drug to Colombo schoolchildren

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 8:22

A couple arrested in Kirulapone for selling the drug known as Thul to Colombo schoolchildren has been remanded until tomorrow (14).

At the time of their arrest, they had 284 grams of cannabis, 1.94 kgs of tobacco leaves, 750 grams of lime and a grinder in their possession.

Meanwhile, police in Galenbindunuwewa in Anuradhapura have taken a woman into custody along with 60 mgs of heroin, over Rs. 95,000 in cash and bank passbooks.

Investigations revealed that she has had close connections with a man being held at Anuradhapura Prison for heroin possession.

Meanwhile, a man netted with 75 grams of heroin and more than Rs. 200,000 cash in Puttalam has been remanded for five days.

