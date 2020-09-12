සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

CID questions captain, crew of MT New Diamond

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 9:02

The CID has been recording statements since yesterday afternoon (12) from the captain and crew members of the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond.

This is pursuant to an order issued by Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

Meanwhile, two representatives of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners are now in Sri Lanka to look into the oil tanker fire, says chairperson of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Darshani Lahandapura.

The MT New Diamond is presently stationed 56 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point in eastern Sri Lanka.

