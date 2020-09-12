සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Maldives and US sign defense agreement

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 9:13

Maldives+and+US+sign+defense+agreement
US deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner and Maldivian minister of defense Mariya Didi signed the “Framework for U.S. Department of Defense-Maldives Ministry of Defence Defense and Security Relationship” in Philadelphia on 10 September.

The framework sets forth both countries’ intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean.

It marks an important step forward in the defense partnership.

Trending News

Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
12 September 2020
Man steals 20 litre can of coconut oil in broad daylight (video)
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
12 September 2020
Holes that leaked furnace oil from MT New Diamond plugged (video)
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
12 September 2020
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
95 complete quarantine today
12 September 2020
95 complete quarantine today

International News

Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
12 September 2020
Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 strikes near Tokyo
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
12 September 2020
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4.6 million
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.