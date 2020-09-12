Maldives+and+US+sign+defense+agreement

US deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner and Maldivian minister of defense Mariya Didi signed the “Framework for U.S. Department of Defense-Maldives Ministry of Defence Defense and Security Relationship” in Philadelphia on 10 September.



The framework sets forth both countries’ intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean.



It marks an important step forward in the defense partnership.