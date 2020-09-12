Rough+seas+forecast+from+today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island, says the Department of Meteorology.



The winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be between 30 and 40 kmph.



The wind speed can increase up to between 50 and 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.



The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having a 2.5 m to 3.0 m height.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.