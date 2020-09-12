සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police bust drug racket targeting construction site workers

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 10:19

Police have busted a racket in which drugs and illicit liquor were supplied to workers at construction sites in the western province.

In an operation from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm yesterday (12), 6,568 persons were searched and 48 of them arrested for heroin, cannabis and illicit liquor possession.

The office of the province’s senior DIG says strong action will be taken against construction contractors who supply drugs to their workers.

