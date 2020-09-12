සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 10:48

Covid-19+tally+in+India+breaches+4.7+million+mark
With a massive spike of 94,372 cases, including 1,112 fresh deaths, India today (13) crossed the 4.7 million-mark on the Covid-19 tally with a total of 4,754,356 cases.

Out of the total, 973,175 are active cases, 3,702,595 have been cured and discharged so far while 78,586 lost the battle against the deadly virus.

In the last 24 hours, 78,399 patients were discharged while 14,859 fresh cases came up.

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital.

He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care.

The 55-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 when he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.

Trending News

Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
12 September 2020
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
Rain in several provinces today
13 September 2020
Rain in several provinces today
Rough seas forecast from today
13 September 2020
Rough seas forecast from today
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return
13 September 2020
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return

International News

31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.