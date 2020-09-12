Covid-19+tally+in+India+breaches+4.7+million+mark

With a massive spike of 94,372 cases, including 1,112 fresh deaths, India today (13) crossed the 4.7 million-mark on the Covid-19 tally with a total of 4,754,356 cases.



Out of the total, 973,175 are active cases, 3,702,595 have been cured and discharged so far while 78,586 lost the battle against the deadly virus.



In the last 24 hours, 78,399 patients were discharged while 14,859 fresh cases came up.



Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital.



He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care.



The 55-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 when he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon.