44+arrested+during+two-hour+vehicle+check

A two-hour vehicle check in the western province yesterday (12) with the support of vehicle inspectors resulted in the arrest of 44 offenders, police say.



Twenty nine of them were driving without a license, while seven were nabbed under the influence of drugs and another eight found to be driving faulty vehicles.



A total of 4,337, including 827 tippers and 630 heavy vehicles, were checked during the operation that took place from 10.00 am to noon.



Similar operations will continue in order to prevent fatal motor accidents, the office of the province’s senior DIG says.