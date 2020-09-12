සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Only 11 remain in Kandakadu Covid-19 cluster

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 11:02

The Covid-19 cluster at the Kandakadu drug rehabilitation centre is now limited to 11 patients, says the National Centre for Covid-19 Prevention.

So far, 638 have regained health and discharged from hospital.

A total of 3,195 cases has been reported in Sri Lanka, with 2,983 recovering.

The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 200 remain in hospital.

