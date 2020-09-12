Only+11+remain+in+Kandakadu+Covid-19+cluster

The Covid-19 cluster at the Kandakadu drug rehabilitation centre is now limited to 11 patients, says the National Centre for Covid-19 Prevention.
So far, 638 have regained health and discharged from hospital.
A total of 3,195 cases has been reported in Sri Lanka, with 2,983 recovering.
The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 200 remain in hospital.
So far, 638 have regained health and discharged from hospital.
A total of 3,195 cases has been reported in Sri Lanka, with 2,983 recovering.
The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 200 remain in hospital.