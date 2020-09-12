සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Intelligence support to curb ragging in universities

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 13:01

Intelligence support is to be obtained to curb ragging in universities, says chairman of the University Grants Commission Prof. Sampath Amaratunga.

He says the defence secretary has agreed to provide the support and already submitted his recommendations, following a request by him.

Vice chancellors of all universities have extended their cooperation.

The UGC chairman says persons responsible for ragging will be taken before the law.

According to the UGC, ragging has major socioeconomic repercussions and disrupts university education.

