New laws on the cards to forfeit assets of drug traffickers

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 13:10

The government says introducing new laws to forfeit assets of drug traffickers is under consideration.

The prime minister and legal experts are due to hold a meeting tomorrow (14) to discuss the modalities.

In the past few months alone, police seized more than Rs. 2,000 million deposited in bank accounts, land, vehicles etc. belonging to the racketeers.

Existing laws have loopholes that prevent their forfeiture.

A special division in the CID investigates ill-earned assets.

