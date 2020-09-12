Showers+to+continue+in+several+provinces

Showers will occur at times in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.



Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm are likely at some places.



Several spells of showers will occur in the North-western province.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts in the afternoon.



Strong gusty winds of about 50 kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.