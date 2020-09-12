Local Covid-19 patients rise to 3,204

The local caseload of Covid-19 patients rose to 3,204 following the finding of nine new cases today (13).
Eight of them are arrivals from Qatar, while the other is an arrival from the UAE.
A total of 196 patients remain in hospital.
Meanwhile, 2,996 patients have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.
