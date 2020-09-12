MT New Diamond: CID to submit recorded statements to court tomorrow

The CID yesterday (12) recorded a statement from the captain of the fire-stricken oil tanker MT New Diamond.



This is pursuant to an order issued by Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.



Police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne says the findings will be submitted to the court tomorrow.



Meanwhile, the Marine Environment Protection Authority says it will have a discussion tomorrow on the next course of action with regard to the oil tanker.



The MT New Diamond is presently stationed 56 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point in eastern Sri Lanka.



Navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva says a total of eight tugs are now patrolling the area.



Repair work is under way of the MT New Diamond, he adds.