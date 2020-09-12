සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Govt. remains committed to eliminate drugs (video)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 14:04

The government, led by the president, remains committed 24 hours of the day to eliminate the drug menace, says minister Ali Sabri.

He was addressing a function at Zahira College in Colombo.

