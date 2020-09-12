සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ex-ministry secretary testifies before Easter commission (video)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 14:22

Ex-ministry+secretary+testifies+before+Easter+commission+%28video%29

Diplomatic level action was decided over Muslim extremism despite exposures being made at Security Council meetings for fear that arrests of Muslims would draw international pressure, says former secretary to the law and order ministry Jagath P. Wijeweera.

He testified yesterday (12) before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The previous government had no backbone to take straight decisions against extremism, Wijeweera said, adding that he believed Muslim ministers were behind it.

Trending News

Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
12 September 2020
Showers in several provinces during the next 36 hours
Rain in several provinces today
13 September 2020
Rain in several provinces today
Rough seas forecast from today
13 September 2020
Rough seas forecast from today
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return
13 September 2020
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return

International News

31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
12 September 2020
Leaders pledge towards fully funding Covid-19 vaccines, treatments
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.