Ex-ministry secretary testifies before Easter commission (video)



Diplomatic level action was decided over Muslim extremism despite exposures being made at Security Council meetings for fear that arrests of Muslims would draw international pressure, says former secretary to the law and order ministry Jagath P. Wijeweera.



He testified yesterday (12) before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.



The previous government had no backbone to take straight decisions against extremism, Wijeweera said, adding that he believed Muslim ministers were behind it.