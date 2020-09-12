සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SJB has no MPs who betray party for privileges – Sajith (video)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 14:12

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya is without MPs who betray the party for privileges, says its leader Sajith Premadasa.

He was addressing a public meeting.

