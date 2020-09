The lane law will come into force again from tomorrow (14).It will be themed ‘resuming road discipline.’The lane law will be implemented on Galle Road, High Level Road, Baseline Road and Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte road.Rehearsals took place today at Borella, Rajagiriya, Dematagoda and Battaramulla.Also, a briefing for participating police personnel was conducted at the Police Field Headquarters with DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon in the chair.