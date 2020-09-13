Instructions+to+plant+one+million+plants+on+both+sides+of+the+road

Highways Minister Johnston Fernando has instructed officials to expedite the green project of planting one million saplings on both sides of the road.



Participating in the 100,000 km road development progress review meeting currently underway, he said that in line with the new Government policy statement, the project of planting one million saplings nationwide has been launched with the aim of implementing sustainable environmental management.



Minister Johnston Fernando has instructed the authorities to identify suitable plant species for planting on both sides of the roads endemic to each province.