සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 18:59

74+arrested+for+violating+coronavirus+restrictions+in+Australia
At least 74 people have been arrested in Melbourne, Australia, for protesting against restrictions on the spread of the corona virus.

Another 176 have been fined, according to foreign reports.

Meanwhile, an Israeli cabinet minister has resigned in protest of the restrictions on the corona virus.

Yaakov Litsman, the country's housing minister, has resigned, saying the decision to withhold leave for Jewish religious observances was unjustified.

Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
Rain in several provinces today
13 September 2020
Rain in several provinces today

International News

74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.