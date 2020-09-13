74+arrested+for+violating+coronavirus+restrictions+in+Australia

At least 74 people have been arrested in Melbourne, Australia, for protesting against restrictions on the spread of the corona virus.
Another 176 have been fined, according to foreign reports.
Meanwhile, an Israeli cabinet minister has resigned in protest of the restrictions on the corona virus.
Yaakov Litsman, the country's housing minister, has resigned, saying the decision to withhold leave for Jewish religious observances was unjustified.
