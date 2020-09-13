සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 18:37

Seven+seriously+injured+from+an+accident+-+Three+school+children+among+them+%28Photos%29
Seven persons were seriously injured when a three-wheeler traveling on the Nuwara Eliya-Hatton road crashed on to a bus stand at the Pathana junction this evening (13).

Three persons traveling in the three-wheeler and three school children and a woman waiting at the bus stand were injured in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to the Kotagala Regional Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the three-wheeler had been traveling at high speed from Agarapathana to Kotagala.

The three wheeler and the bus stand were severely damaged in the accident.






