Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)

Seven persons were seriously injured when a three-wheeler traveling on the Nuwara Eliya-Hatton road crashed on to a bus stand at the Pathana junction this evening (13).Three persons traveling in the three-wheeler and three school children and a woman waiting at the bus stand were injured in the accident.The injured have been admitted to the Kotagala Regional Hospital for treatment.Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the three-wheeler had been traveling at high speed from Agarapathana to Kotagala.The three wheeler and the bus stand were severely damaged in the accident.