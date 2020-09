25 inmates have called off the hunger strike which was launched by 46 inmates of the Boossa prison, including organized criminals Podi lassi and wele suda.

However a senior spokesperson for the prisons department said that podi lassi, wele suda, kosgoda tharaka and 21 others continue to carry out the hunger strike.

Kanjipani Imran who was taken to the Boossa navy hospital due to an illness has also returned to the strike.