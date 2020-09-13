A+joint+operation+to+monitor+the+bottom+of+the+MT+new+Diamond+ship

The Indian Coast Guard divers and Navy divers have launched a joint operation to fully monitor the bottom of the MT New Diamond ship that caught the fire.



Navy Media Spokesman Captain Indika de Silva stated that this operation is being carried out in the deep sea as a training exercise.



Navy divers were able to close two leaks in the bottom of the ship.



It was also reported that a group of commercial divers had been brought in by the company deployed for the rescue operation.



Meanwhile, the CID recorded statements from the ship's captain yesterday and has begun recording statements from other crew members on court orders.



Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that the CID will present the facts recorded in court tomorrow and obtain an order for further action in this regard.



Meanwhile, the Marine Environment Protection Authority stated that it hopes to discuss further action to be taken regarding the ship that caught fire tomorrow.



The ship is currently 47 nautical miles off the coast of Batticaloa and Kalmunai.



The Navy spokesman said that the company that owns the New Diamond ship and the rescue company are currently repairing the ship and all their work is being carried out under the supervision of the Sri Lanka Navy.



The Navy Sidurala vessel and a Fast Attack Craft have also been deployed to monitor the situation.