Information on MPs who prevented the arrest of extremists - Easter Commission

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 20:00

Former senior DIG of the Eastern province Edson Gunatillake says that muslim radicals have been taking arms since 2008 and 2009 under the pretense of fighting the LTTE, and spread their radicalistic ideas.


He expressed this view last evening while giving his statement before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Attacks.


The witness informed the commission that an individual named Zahran was involved in one of the 18 armed radical groups which emerged during the 2008 to 2009.


He said that Hizbulla commenced cultivating dates in the east and that disputes occurred between muslim sectors during this period.


He further noted that the radicals who received the protection of a group of ministers including Rishard Bathiudeen, M L A M Hizbulla and A L M Athawulla, were also connected to Al-qaeda and Jihad organizations. 


