24 new coronavirus infections reported in the country

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 19:59

The total number of corona infections in the country has risen to 3,219 with the identification of 24 more cases today.


The Government Information Department said 16 patients had arrived from Qatar while four had arrived from the United Arab Emirates.


Additionally, two persons who arrived from Maldives, one person from Ukraine and Indonesia had also tested positive for the coronavirus.


Accordingly, a total of 196 patients are presently receiving treatment.


Meanwhile, 13 persons who completely recovered from the novel coronavirus were discharged from hospital today increasing the total number of recoveries in the island 2,996. 


