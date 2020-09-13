Jalthara housing project issue brought to the attention of the authorities by the Hiru news team revelation (video)

The attention of the authorities has been drawn to the revelation made by the Hiru news team yesterday regarding the issue of obtaining deeds for houses purchased from a housing project in the Jalthara area.



The State Minister in charge of the subject Indika Anuruddha while engaging in a discussion with the aggrieved party today stated that steps will be taken to resolve the issue expeditiously.



A group of people who had obtained houses from a housing project in the Jalthara area in Homagama engaged in a protest yesterday in front of the company that implemented the housing project.



They allege that they bought the houses about two years ago and have not yet been given the title deeds for the houses.



The attention of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the State Minister in charge of the subject Indika Anuruddha have been drawn to the problem faced by the recipients of these houses with a revelation made through the Hiru news team.



Accordingly, Indika Anuruddha and Minister Bandula Gunawardena engaged in a discussion with the aggrieved party after inspecting the relevant housing project.



Officials of the management committee of the company that carried out the housing project were also present at the occasion.