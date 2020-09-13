සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

'' L.T.T.E. ideologies will not resurface '' - Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (Video)

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 21:03

%27%27+L.T.T.E.+ideologies+will+not+resurface+%27%27+-+Sivanesathurai+Chandrakanthan+%28Video%29
Today's 'Hard Talk' feature programme directly questions the remanded MP Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pilleyan.




Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
12 September 2020
Twenty- three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,195
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
Rain in several provinces today
13 September 2020
Rain in several provinces today

International News

74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.