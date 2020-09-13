සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,234

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 23:05

Three+%2803%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+3%2C234
Three (03) more persons have been confirmed for Covid -19 in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka Country total has increased to 3,234.

Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Rain in several provinces today
13 September 2020
Rain in several provinces today
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return
13 September 2020
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return

International News

74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.