සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 6:30

Lane+Law+re-imposed+from+today+covering+four+routes+

The police headquarters have taken steps to re-impose the lane law in and around Colombo in order to ease the traffic.

Accordingly the lane law will be implemented on four routes - Galle Road, High Level Road, Baseline Road and Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte road.

The police headquarters said that the lane law will be implemented in the baseline commencing from the new Kelani bridge to Orugodawatta, Dematagoda, Borella, and to high level road through Narahenpita, Baseline Junction, and in the Sri Jawardenapura Mawatha from Poldoowa junction to Rajagiriya Flyover, Ayurveda roundabout, D.S. Sennanayake junction, Horton roundabout, Public Library junction and Lipton circus.

The lane rule will also apply along the road from William Junction to Dickman Road Junction, Bambalapitiya, Kollupitiya, Galle Face Roundabout and NSA Roundabout.

In addition, lane rules will be enforced from near Anula College on High Level Road, Baseline Junction, Park Road Junction, Thimbirigasyaya Junction, Thunmulla Roundabout, Glass House and Pitthala Junction.


Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return
13 September 2020
405 Sri Lankan expatriate workers return
Rough seas forecast from today
13 September 2020
Rough seas forecast from today

International News

74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
13 September 2020
Maldives and US sign defense agreement
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.