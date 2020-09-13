Lane+Law+re-imposed+from+today+covering+four+routes+

The police headquarters have taken steps to re-impose the lane law in and around Colombo in order to ease the traffic.



Accordingly the lane law will be implemented on four routes - Galle Road, High Level Road, Baseline Road and Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte road.



The police headquarters said that the lane law will be implemented in the baseline commencing from the new Kelani bridge to Orugodawatta, Dematagoda, Borella, and to high level road through Narahenpita, Baseline Junction, and in the Sri Jawardenapura Mawatha from Poldoowa junction to Rajagiriya Flyover, Ayurveda roundabout, D.S. Sennanayake junction, Horton roundabout, Public Library junction and Lipton circus.



The lane rule will also apply along the road from William Junction to Dickman Road Junction, Bambalapitiya, Kollupitiya, Galle Face Roundabout and NSA Roundabout.



In addition, lane rules will be enforced from near Anula College on High Level Road, Baseline Junction, Park Road Junction, Thimbirigasyaya Junction, Thunmulla Roundabout, Glass House and Pitthala Junction.