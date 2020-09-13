Increased+rainfall+in+several+areas

The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm.



The Meteorological Department warns that strong winds will develop at times in the North, North Central and North Western provinces, in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and in the western slopes of the Central Highlands.