Close associate of Wele Suda arrested with heroin

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 7:23

An associate of imprisoned organised criminal and drug dealer Samantha Kumara alias 'Wele Suda', has been arrested along with 5gms of heroin from Meegoda.

