සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP Working Committee meeting in the afternoon to discuss restructuring and 20th Amendment

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 8:07

UNP+Working+Committee+meeting+in+the+afternoon+to+discuss+restructuring+and+20th+Amendment+
The Working Committee meeting of the UNP to discuss the restructuring of the UNP will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters this afternoon.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier instructed the party to fill the vacant posts of deputy leader and party leader.

Sources said that the proposals for those posts will be considered at this working committee meeting.

The meeting will also discuss at length the internal proposals of the party regarding the positioning of the post of General Secretary of the party as a full time post.

Sources say that the appointment will be made as soon as all the members of the party agree on the relevant posts.

It is reported that a lengthy analysis will also be made at the Working Committee meeting regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution to be brought by the government.

Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes

International News

12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.