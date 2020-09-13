UNP+Working+Committee+meeting+in+the+afternoon+to+discuss+restructuring+and+20th+Amendment+

The Working Committee meeting of the UNP to discuss the restructuring of the UNP will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters this afternoon.



UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had earlier instructed the party to fill the vacant posts of deputy leader and party leader.



Sources said that the proposals for those posts will be considered at this working committee meeting.



The meeting will also discuss at length the internal proposals of the party regarding the positioning of the post of General Secretary of the party as a full time post.



Sources say that the appointment will be made as soon as all the members of the party agree on the relevant posts.



It is reported that a lengthy analysis will also be made at the Working Committee meeting regarding the 20th amendment to the constitution to be brought by the government.