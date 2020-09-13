සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hiru Gamin Gamata at Lewgolla in Ibbagamuwa

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 8:48

Hiru+Gamin+Gamata+at+Lewgolla+in+Ibbagamuwa+
The Hiru Gamin Gamata program launched yesterday with the aim of educating the authorities and providing solutions to the problems faced by the people in the villages throughout the country was launched focusing on the Lewgolla village in Ibbagamuwa,Kurunegala.

They were given the opportunity to inform the authorities about the problems of the village and participate in live programs.
Hiru FM gave away many prizes and gifts to the villagers.

Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes

International News

12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.