Hiru+Gamin+Gamata+at+Lewgolla+in+Ibbagamuwa+

The Hiru Gamin Gamata program launched yesterday with the aim of educating the authorities and providing solutions to the problems faced by the people in the villages throughout the country was launched focusing on the Lewgolla village in Ibbagamuwa,Kurunegala.



They were given the opportunity to inform the authorities about the problems of the village and participate in live programs.

Hiru FM gave away many prizes and gifts to the villagers.