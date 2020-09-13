Boossa+Inmates+engaging+in+protest+fast+reduces+to+14

The number of inmates who were engaging in a fast at the Boossa prison has reduced to 14.

However, it has been reported that members of organized crime groups, Podi Lassie, Kosgoda Tharaka, Kanjipani Imran and Wele Suda are continuing their hunger strike for the 5th day.

Meanwhile, a prison officer who saw a person trying to throw a parcel over the wall of the prison in Matara Fort yesterday (13) has shot into the air.



However, a spokesman stated to the Hiru news team that the suspect had fled the area.

Meanwhile, a prisoner who was detained at the Kalutara North Police Prison has committed suicide by hanging himself.



The 32 year old prisoner was a resident of Uggalgoda and was arrested yesterday (13) morning on a heroin charge.





