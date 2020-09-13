සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The Medical Council is reconsidering its decision to delist three Russian universities

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 9:07

The+Medical+Council+is+reconsidering+its+decision+to+delist+three+Russian+universities
The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council Prof. Harendra de Silva stated that the decision taken by the Medical Council of Sri Lanka to remove three medical colleges from the list of recognized universities in Russia has been reconsidered.

He said that he had instructed the registrar to convene a foreign degree committee to discuss the matter this week.

The decision taken by the Medical Council to remove the relevant medical colleges from the list of recognized universities was also published on its official website recently.

However, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health stated that the Medical Council had not submitted the decision to the Minister, although it had to obtain the approval of the Minister of Health for the decision to take effect.

The Chairman of the Medical Council stated that an investigation is being carried out regarding the publication of this information on the official website of the Medical Council before receiving approval.

Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes

International News

12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.