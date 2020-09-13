The+Medical+Council+is+reconsidering+its+decision+to+delist+three+Russian+universities

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council Prof. Harendra de Silva stated that the decision taken by the Medical Council of Sri Lanka to remove three medical colleges from the list of recognized universities in Russia has been reconsidered.



He said that he had instructed the registrar to convene a foreign degree committee to discuss the matter this week.



The decision taken by the Medical Council to remove the relevant medical colleges from the list of recognized universities was also published on its official website recently.



However, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health stated that the Medical Council had not submitted the decision to the Minister, although it had to obtain the approval of the Minister of Health for the decision to take effect.



The Chairman of the Medical Council stated that an investigation is being carried out regarding the publication of this information on the official website of the Medical Council before receiving approval.