සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President seeks the support of Viyathmaga for the progress of the future plans

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 9:29

President+seeks+the+support+of+Viyathmaga+for+the+progress+of+the+future+plans

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has made an appeal to the scholars and professionals of the Viyathmaga organization to support the future activities of the government.

The President pointed out that the responsibility of formulating plans and policies for the future of the country lies ahead with the Viyathmaga, whilst identifying the areas where the political authorities should intervene and staying away from them.

The President made this observation while meeting the members of the Viyathmaga at its office in Ethul Kotte yesterday afternoon.

This was the first time the President met the members as the Chairman of Viyathmaga since assuming office as President of Sri Lanka.

He further stated that State Ministries have been established with the emphasis on the economic and social upliftment of all communities, including those in rural and urban areas.

The President explained to the Executive Committee on how they can contribute to achieving those objectives.


Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
13 September 2020
Illegal gem miner buried in mound of earth
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes

International News

12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
13 September 2020
Covid-19 tally in India breaches 4.7 million mark
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.