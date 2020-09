Landslides that swept through two villages in Nepal, killed 12 people, and 36 have been reported missing according to foreign media reports.



Ten people were killed in Bahrabise, 100km (62 miles) east of capital Kathmandu while two others died in a landslide in Baglung in the northwest area.



The village and the surrounding area in Bahrabise were among the regions worst hit by Nepal's devastating 2015 earthquake.



The landslides were triggered by bad weather in the area.