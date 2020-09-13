සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three suspects arrested with luxury buses belonging to 'Ladiya'

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 10:12

Athurugiriya Police have arrested three suspects along with three buses bought by Dinamulla Kankanamlage Nalin Chathuranga alias Ladiya, an organized criminal, with money earned from drug trafficking.

The suspects were arrested yesterday on a tip off received by the police.

Police have seized two luxury buses and a Leyland bus in their possession and the Athurugiriya Police are conducting further investigations into the suspects' assets.

