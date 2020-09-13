Police+arrest+six+suspects+for+stealing+underground+telephone+cables

Six persons have been arrested for stealing telephone lines in the Biyagama area with the intention of obtaining copper.
Police said that two soldiers were also among the suspects arrested.
It is reported that the suspects have cut and stolen the telephone wires which were laid underground by a telephone company.
The police stated that the thieves had committed the crime during the night and the value of the stolen telephone lines was over Rs. 600,000.
