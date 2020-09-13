Police sergeant killed, constable injured in Nittambuwa road accident

A police sergeant was killed and another constable injured in a road accident in the Horagolla area in Nittambuwa.



The police stated that the accident had taken place when the motorcycle they were traveling had collided with a car and a jeep parked on the side of the road.



The deceased has been identified as a 48 year old sergeant attached to the Peliyagoda District Traffic Division and a resident of Pasyala.



The injured police constable is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.