Police sergeant killed, constable injured in Nittambuwa road accident

A police sergeant was killed and another constable injured in a road accident in the Horagolla area in Nittambuwa.
The police stated that the accident had taken place when the motorcycle they were traveling had collided with a car and a jeep parked on the side of the road.
The deceased has been identified as a 48 year old sergeant attached to the Peliyagoda District Traffic Division and a resident of Pasyala.
The injured police constable is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.
The police stated that the accident had taken place when the motorcycle they were traveling had collided with a car and a jeep parked on the side of the road.
The deceased has been identified as a 48 year old sergeant attached to the Peliyagoda District Traffic Division and a resident of Pasyala.
The injured police constable is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.