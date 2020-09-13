The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the highest number of coronavirus infections in a single day in the world was recorded yesterday.



According to a report released by the organization, 307,930 new cases have been identified during that period.



On September 6, there were 306,857 reported cases, the highest number before yesterday.



India, the United States and Brazil have the highest number of reported cases daily.



However, the World Health Organization points out that the number of new cases in the United States have dropped by 44 percent.