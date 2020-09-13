Steps to confiscate all properties earned through drug trafficking (video)

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon states that steps are being taken to confiscate all properties of drug traffickers earned through drug trafficking.
He further stated that a special discussion in this regard will be held today at Temple Trees under the patronage of the Prime Minister.
The Senior DIG said this while participating in a program held in Kalutara.
