Traffic+congestion+on+several+major+roads+around+Colombo

It is reported that there is a severe traffic congestion on several main roads around Colombo due to the lane rules which have been applied from today.



When inquired by the Hiru news team the Traffic Police stated that there is a congestion from the Parliament Roundabout towards Cotta Road and D.S. Senanayake Junction.



It is also reported that there is traffic congestion on the Colombo-Kandy road around the Peliyagoda - Kelaniya bridge and from Nugegoda to High Level road.



Roads from Dehiwala and from Kohuwala to Galle Road were also blocked and it is reported that this has been reduced to some extent.