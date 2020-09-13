12+new+High+Court+judges+take+oaths

12 New High Court Judges took oaths before the President.The names of the judges are as follows;1. Justice W.A. Perera2. Justice Mrs C Meegoda3. Justice Ms. A.I.K. Ranaweera4. Justice Ms. K.S.L. Jayaratne5. Justice R.S.A. Dissanayake6. Justice W.M.M. Thalgodapitiya7. Justice Ms. W.M.R.C.P.Kumari Dela8. Justice H.S.Ponnamperuma9. Justice Ms. S.I. Kalingawansa10. Justice D.A.R. Pathirana11. Justice Mrs. N.T. Wickremesekera12. Justice Ms. A.G.U.S.N.K. Seneviratne