12+new+High+Court+judges+take+oaths

12 New High Court Judges took oaths before the President.
The names of the judges are as follows;
1. Justice W.A. Perera
2. Justice Mrs C Meegoda
3. Justice Ms. A.I.K. Ranaweera
4. Justice Ms. K.S.L. Jayaratne
5. Justice R.S.A. Dissanayake
6. Justice W.M.M. Thalgodapitiya
7. Justice Ms. W.M.R.C.P.Kumari Dela
8. Justice H.S.Ponnamperuma
9. Justice Ms. S.I. Kalingawansa
10. Justice D.A.R. Pathirana
11. Justice Mrs. N.T. Wickremesekera
12. Justice Ms. A.G.U.S.N.K. Seneviratne
The names of the judges are as follows;
1. Justice W.A. Perera
2. Justice Mrs C Meegoda
3. Justice Ms. A.I.K. Ranaweera
4. Justice Ms. K.S.L. Jayaratne
5. Justice R.S.A. Dissanayake
6. Justice W.M.M. Thalgodapitiya
7. Justice Ms. W.M.R.C.P.Kumari Dela
8. Justice H.S.Ponnamperuma
9. Justice Ms. S.I. Kalingawansa
10. Justice D.A.R. Pathirana
11. Justice Mrs. N.T. Wickremesekera
12. Justice Ms. A.G.U.S.N.K. Seneviratne