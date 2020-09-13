සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A team of experts from MEPA on board the ship that caught fire, to collect samples

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 13:17

A+team+of+experts+from+MEPA+on+board+the+ship+that+caught+fire%2C+to+collect+samples

A team of experts from the Marine Environment Protection Authority has left for the New Diamond vessel today to collect fuel samples from inside the ship.

They were taken to the ship from the Trincomalee harbor by the Navy.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the Marine Environmental Protection Authority to obtain fuel samples from the ship and the team of experts had left for the ship.

Meanwhile, a discussion is being held under the patronage of the Attorney General regarding the future course of action to be taken regarding this ship which is currently 51 nautical miles off the East Sea.

The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara stated that representatives of government agencies are participating in the operation pertaining to the ship.

Speaking to our news team before joining the discussion the General Manager stated that a decision will be made at the meeting whether this ship will be brought in to Sri Lanka.

A fire broke out in the engine room of the ship on the morning of the 3rd while it was carrying 270,000 tons of crude oil.


Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)

International News

Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.