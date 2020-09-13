A team of experts from MEPA on board the ship that caught fire, to collect samples

A team of experts from the Marine Environment Protection Authority has left for the New Diamond vessel today to collect fuel samples from inside the ship.



They were taken to the ship from the Trincomalee harbor by the Navy.



Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered the Marine Environmental Protection Authority to obtain fuel samples from the ship and the team of experts had left for the ship.



Meanwhile, a discussion is being held under the patronage of the Attorney General regarding the future course of action to be taken regarding this ship which is currently 51 nautical miles off the East Sea.



The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara stated that representatives of government agencies are participating in the operation pertaining to the ship.



Speaking to our news team before joining the discussion the General Manager stated that a decision will be made at the meeting whether this ship will be brought in to Sri Lanka.



A fire broke out in the engine room of the ship on the morning of the 3rd while it was carrying 270,000 tons of crude oil.