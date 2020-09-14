සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Environmental damage to the Randenigala Wildlife Sanctuary

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 15:07

Environmental+damage+to+the+Randenigala+Wildlife+Sanctuary

Large scale environmental damage has been caused due to the dumping of waste into the environment of the Randenigala Wildlife Sanctuary.


According to our correspondents, plastic water bottles and liquor bottles as well as polythene bags are discarded by people along the Kandaketiya - Randenigala road and by the visitors who regularly dump waste inside the sanctuary.


It is said that due to this various species including elephants living in the sanctuary have been threatened.


Meanwhile, the Chief Incumbent of the Anuradhapura - Kahatagaspitiya - Hettikattiya - Thammenna Kanda Purana Rajamaha Viharaya alleges that the residents of the area are clearing a reserve of nearly 100 acres.


Also, a team of Forest Department officials are scheduled to leave for the Knuckles Reserve today to inquire into the deforestation taking place in the upper zone of Panvila.


Trending News

Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
14 September 2020
13th death from coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka reported today
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO
14 September 2020
The highest number of coronavirus infections in a day, reported yesterday - WHO

International News

17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
14 September 2020
17 members of the Lok Sabha in India have tested positive for coronavirus
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
14 September 2020
An iceberg in Greenland breaks
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.