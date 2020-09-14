Environmental+damage+to+the+Randenigala+Wildlife+Sanctuary

Large scale environmental damage has been caused due to the dumping of waste into the environment of the Randenigala Wildlife Sanctuary.

According to our correspondents, plastic water bottles and liquor bottles as well as polythene bags are discarded by people along the Kandaketiya - Randenigala road and by the visitors who regularly dump waste inside the sanctuary.

It is said that due to this various species including elephants living in the sanctuary have been threatened.

Meanwhile, the Chief Incumbent of the Anuradhapura - Kahatagaspitiya - Hettikattiya - Thammenna Kanda Purana Rajamaha Viharaya alleges that the residents of the area are clearing a reserve of nearly 100 acres.

Also, a team of Forest Department officials are scheduled to leave for the Knuckles Reserve today to inquire into the deforestation taking place in the upper zone of Panvila.