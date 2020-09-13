Was the re-enactment of the lane rule effective from today?

The re-enactment of the lane rules in Colombo and its suburbs with the aim of reducing traffic congestion was successful in several places as well as there were places where people were inconvenienced.



The traffic law was enforced from 6.00am to 10.00 am this morning focusing on four main roads entering Colombo.



Route 1 - From the New Kelaniya Bridge on Baseline Road to high-level via Orugodawatta, Dematagoda, Borella and Narahenpita.



Route 2 - From the Polduwa Junction on Sri Jayawardenapura Mawatha to Rajagiriya Flyover, Ayurvedic Roundabout, DS Senanayake Junction, Horton Roundabout, Library junction to liberty roundabout.



Route 3 - High-level road from near Anula College on High Level Road, Baseline Junction, Park Road Junction, Thimbirigasyaya Junction, Thummulla Roundabout, Glass House and Piththala Junction.



Route 4 - On Galle Road from William Junction to Dickman’s Road Junction, Bambalapitiya, Kollupitiya, Galle Face Roundabout and NSA Roundabout.



Our correspondents mentioned that there was congestion from the Parliament Roundabout towards Cotta Road and D.S. Senanayake Junction.



The traffic was congested on the Colombo-Kandy road and the Nugegoda to High Level road around the Peliyagoda and Kelaniya bridges.



Roads from Dehiwala and Kohuwala to Galle Road were also blocked.



Senior Superintendent of Traffic and Road Safety Indika Hapugoda as well as Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon visited the Parliament Roundabout to inspect the situation.