Discussion between the representatives of the Medical Council and the Minister of Health (Video)

A discussion is being held today between the representatives of the Medical Council and the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi to discuss the decision taken to remove three medical colleges from the list of recognized universities in Russia.



Chairman of the Medical Council Prof. Harendra de Silva stated that it has been decided to reconsider the decision.



Steps have also been taken to convene an emergency meeting of the Foreign Degree Committee of the Medical Council the day after tomorrow.



The decision taken by the Medical Council to remove the relevant medical colleges from the list of recognized universities was also published on its official website recently.



However, the Russian Center said in a statement the decision of the Sri Lanka Medical Council to withdraw the three universities from the recognized list could directly affect the long-standing friendship between the two countries.



It also pointed out that Russia, one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and a member state with veto power, had used veto power three times to support Sri Lanka.







