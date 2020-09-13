සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Discussion between the representatives of the Medical Council and the Minister of Health (Video)

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 13:53

Discussion+between+the+representatives+of+the+Medical+Council+and+the+Minister+of+Health+%28Video%29
A discussion is being held today between the representatives of the Medical Council and the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi to discuss the decision taken to remove three medical colleges from the list of recognized universities in Russia.

Chairman of the Medical Council Prof. Harendra de Silva stated that it has been decided to reconsider the decision.

Steps have also been taken to convene an emergency meeting of the Foreign Degree Committee of the Medical Council the day after tomorrow.

The decision taken by the Medical Council to remove the relevant medical colleges from the list of recognized universities was also published on its official website recently.

However, the Russian Center said in a statement the decision of the Sri Lanka Medical Council to withdraw the three universities from the recognized list could directly affect the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

It also pointed out that Russia, one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and a member state with veto power, had used veto power three times to support Sri Lanka.




Trending News

Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
13 September 2020
Police look for cyclist on southern expressway (video)
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
14 September 2020
Police arrest six suspects for stealing underground telephone cables
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
13 September 2020
15 arrivals tested Positive for COVID- 19
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
14 September 2020
Lane Law re-imposed from today covering four routes
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)
13 September 2020
Seven seriously injured from an accident - Three school children among them (Photos)

International News

Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
14 September 2020
Yoshihide Suga elected to lead the ruling party in Japan
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
14 September 2020
12 killed in landslides in Nepal
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
13 September 2020
74 arrested for violating coronavirus restrictions in Australia
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
13 September 2020
31 killed in deadliest wildfire in California history
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.